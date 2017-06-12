Preparing Youth. Accelerating Careers.

Join Mayor Steinberg’s



Our mission at Thousand Strong is to work together as a community to boost Sacramento’s economic prosperity by working with local businesses to create a pool of skilled, experienced young talent. Our year-long, paid internship program matches young, talented students with businesses and then readies those interns for success on the job. And we’re aiming for 1000 internships.

Read more in a message from Mayor Steinberg.

Our goal is to empower everyone. Young people get valuable training and job experience to elevate futures and kick-start careers. Businesses grow from the addition of energetic, ready-to-learn youth. And Sacramento’s economy ultimately benefits over the long term from an infusion of focused talent into our labor pool.

